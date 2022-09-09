Pakcoin (PAK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,914.00

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Pakcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Pakcoin has a market cap of $243,378.94 and approximately $2,914.00 worth of Pakcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pakcoin has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000298 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00024208 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.89 or 0.00286219 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000959 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001251 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00029016 BTC.

Pakcoin Coin Profile

PAK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Pakcoin’s total supply is 68,594,750 coins. Pakcoin’s official website is www.pakcoin.io. Pakcoin’s official Twitter account is @pakcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pakcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pakcoin is premier digital currency for Pakistan. It is based on Litecoin and is 1% premined. These premined coins will be used for development and airdrop to Pakistanis.(http://www.pakcoin.info/airdrop/)THE BENEFITS OF PAKCOIN – Nearly instant transactions with a nearly impossible risk of fraud due to the unbreakable security Cryptocurrencies have to offer Mine-able by everyone however 150,000 Pakistanis will receive 50 Pakcoins for free through airdrop Zero or very low processing fees when sending Pakcoins around the worldFAIR MINING – 182 Million Pakcoins (PAK) will be created by people like you through a process called mining. 1% has been pre-mined; 75 Million of that will be divided between the first 150,000 Pakistanis. The remaining PAK will be used for further development of the coin, marketing and merchant services in Pakistan.INTEGRATION ASSISTANCE – Working on a web or software project and thinking about integrating Pakcoin? Developers are standing by to help. You may be eligible for a bounty reward, our way of thanking you. DOWNLOAD AND TRY – You can download the wallet software in our download page and then start claiming your 50 Free Pakcoins if you are a PakistaniWallets: http://www.pakcoin.info/wallets/”

