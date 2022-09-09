Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 30,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 782,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,732 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 314,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 170,443 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,566,000. Sio Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 270,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 21,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MIRM. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $26.52 on Friday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $30.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.66.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $17.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.67 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 137.85% and a negative return on equity of 139.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

