Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Buys Shares of 63,234 Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 63,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,928,000. Neurocrine Biosciences comprises about 1.7% of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.2% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,259,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 217,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

In related news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $2,281,421.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,183.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Julie Cooke sold 754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $2,281,421.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,183.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Up 1.1 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $106.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 969.91 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.93. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.88 and a 12-month high of $109.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NBIX shares. StockNews.com raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.60.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

See Also

