Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Has $3.95 Million Stock Position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Keros Therapeutics worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 9.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 10.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 14.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keros Therapeutics

In other Keros Therapeutics news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 1,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $57,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Keros Therapeutics stock opened at $38.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.43 million, a P/E ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.29. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $68.29.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.06). Analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KROS has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Keros Therapeutics from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Keros Therapeutics Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

