Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 316.5% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 24,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 13,431 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 100,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,736,000 after acquiring an additional 51,100 shares during the last quarter.

MRTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $164.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Mirati Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $105.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.42.

In related news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $854,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,735.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRTX opened at $84.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.15. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $195.99.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.53) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.24% and a negative net margin of 824.57%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

