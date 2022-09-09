Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Increases Stake in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,112 shares during the quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned 0.72% of Altimmune worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Altimmune in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altimmune in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altimmune by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altimmune by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Altimmune in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. 81.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALT opened at $19.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $947.75 million, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.38. Altimmune, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $23.49.

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 million. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 47.54% and a negative net margin of 2,788.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Altimmune from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Altimmune from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

In related news, Director Diane Jorkasky sold 17,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $206,917.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Altimmune news, insider M Scot Roberts sold 37,352 shares of Altimmune stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $448,224.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane Jorkasky sold 17,610 shares of Altimmune stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $206,917.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,588 shares of company stock worth $1,392,554. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

