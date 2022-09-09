Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,327,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in 908 Devices by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 891,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,938,000 after purchasing an additional 52,839 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in 908 Devices by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 626,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,907,000 after purchasing an additional 131,034 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 552,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,509,000 after acquiring an additional 242,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at 908 Devices

In other 908 Devices news, VP Michael S. Turner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $90,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other 908 Devices news, VP Michael S. Turner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $90,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 5,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $96,525.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,346.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,926 shares of company stock worth $3,280,266. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

908 Devices Stock Performance

MASS stock opened at $19.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.46, a quick ratio of 14.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. 908 Devices Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $39.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.31 and a 200-day moving average of $18.16.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). The company had revenue of $11.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 million. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 54.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

908 Devices Company Profile

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

