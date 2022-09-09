Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Reduces Position in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 77,651 shares during the quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned about 0.31% of AxoGen worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 7.3% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 19,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in AxoGen by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AxoGen by 22.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in AxoGen by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 7,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in AxoGen by 25.1% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 40,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 8,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

In related news, Director Gregory Gene Freitag sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $255,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 387,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,123,159.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 45,932 shares of company stock valued at $476,841 over the last 90 days. 7.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AXGN opened at $10.22 on Friday. AxoGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $17.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.87.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 24.68% and a negative return on equity of 23.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

