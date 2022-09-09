Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Reduces Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories makes up about 1.5% of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $5,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,162,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,012,179,000 after acquiring an additional 171,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,003,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,128,000 after acquiring an additional 79,546 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,743,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,010,000 after acquiring an additional 94,327 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,485,000 after acquiring an additional 31,403 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,596,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,105,000 after acquiring an additional 254,033 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDXX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.57.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $364.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 47.09, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $374.88 and a 200 day moving average of $420.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $318.50 and a one year high of $692.32.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

