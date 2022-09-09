Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Sells 21,373 Shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,373 shares during the quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in Sutro Biopharma were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 30,437 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 251.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,437,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,274,000 after purchasing an additional 204,100 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $1,122,000. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STRO has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Sutro Biopharma to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

Sutro Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of STRO opened at $5.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a current ratio of 7.44. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $23.70.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.09). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 55.57% and a negative net margin of 252.33%. Research analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sutro Biopharma

(Get Rating)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF+.The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.