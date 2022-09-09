Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Party City Holdco from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

NYSE:PRTY opened at $2.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.31. The stock has a market cap of $272.32 million, a P/E ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.83. Party City Holdco has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Party City Holdco ( NYSE:PRTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $527.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.40 million. Party City Holdco had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 32.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 580.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,917,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,683,000 after buying an additional 1,635,993 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Party City Holdco by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Party City Holdco in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Party City Holdco in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,303,000. 71.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Party City Holdco Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

