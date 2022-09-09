Paul H. Pickle Sells 16,401 Shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Stock

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 16,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total value of $95,453.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 540,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,829.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Lantronix stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.74. 123,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,723. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average of $6.15. Lantronix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.69 million, a PE ratio of -31.89 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTRX. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 95.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 2,730.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 20.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

