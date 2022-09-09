Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Major Shareholder Pride Gp, Inc. Sells 5,000,000 Shares

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) major shareholder Pride Gp, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $135,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Paycor HCM Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYCR traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.14. The stock had a trading volume of 7,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,259. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.95. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $37.42.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 27.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Paycor HCM

PYCR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Paycor HCM from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycor HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.38.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Paycor HCM by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,790,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,011,000 after buying an additional 2,251,203 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Paycor HCM by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,506,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,370 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Paycor HCM by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,387,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,954 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 2,694.6% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,271,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,756 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM in the 2nd quarter worth $26,634,000. 30.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paycor HCM

(Get Rating)

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.