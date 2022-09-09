peachfolio Hits 1-Day Volume of $17,109.00 (PCHF)

peachfolio (PCHF) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One peachfolio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. peachfolio has a market capitalization of $363,812.79 and approximately $17,109.00 worth of peachfolio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, peachfolio has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.13 or 0.00351843 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.01 or 0.00786817 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015066 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020096 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000296 BTC.
peachfolio Profile
The Reddit community for peachfolio is https://reddit.com/r/peachfolio. peachfolio’s official Twitter account is @peachfolio.
Buying and Selling peachfolio
Receive News & Updates for peachfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for peachfolio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.