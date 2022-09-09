Pearl River Capital LLC Acquires 44,729 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 376.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,729 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of M. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 64.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Macy’s by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Macy’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s Stock Performance

M opened at $17.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.68. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $37.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 51.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 12.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Macy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Macy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Macy’s

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $49,989.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,711.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Macy’s news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $276,371.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,991.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $49,989.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,688 shares in the company, valued at $81,711.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,026 shares of company stock worth $1,736,856 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

(Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.