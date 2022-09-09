Pearl River Capital LLC Makes New $2.03 Million Investment in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,464 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Autodesk by 1,136.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Autodesk from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.20.

Autodesk Trading Up 1.8 %

ADSK opened at $209.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.66. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $335.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

