Pearl River Capital LLC Takes $1.66 Million Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 254.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 234.8% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CCEP. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €44.00 ($44.90) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.39.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Up 0.9 %

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

NYSE CCEP opened at $48.42 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $59.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.85.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

