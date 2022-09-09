Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Up 6.6%

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.70. 96,538 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 20,978,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PTON. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.73.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.11.

Insider Activity at Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($2.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($1.98). The company had revenue of $678.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.93 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 84.60% and a negative net margin of 78.64%. The business’s revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $38,517.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,522.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $99,221.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,891 shares in the company, valued at $195,863.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $38,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at $376,522.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 8.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,270,000 after buying an additional 215,669 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 63,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

