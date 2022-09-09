Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.60.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

PAG stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.01. 16,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,921. Penske Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $87.42 and a twelve month high of $126.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.46. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 34.68%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.47 earnings per share. Penske Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $580,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,448.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 46.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penske Automotive Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 948.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 26,781 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 916.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after acquiring an additional 49,116 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,746,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,220,000 after acquiring an additional 22,594 shares during the period. 33.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Penske Automotive Group

(Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.