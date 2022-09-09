Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT – Get Rating) shares fell 9.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.84 and last traded at C$0.86. 201,977 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 128,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Perpetual Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.
Perpetual Energy Trading Up 2.3 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of C$57.76 million and a P/E ratio of 0.97.
Insider Activity
About Perpetual Energy
Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.
