Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT – Get Rating) shares fell 9.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.84 and last traded at C$0.86. 201,977 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 128,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Perpetual Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of C$57.76 million and a P/E ratio of 0.97.

In related news, Senior Officer Jeff Green sold 71,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.33, for a total value of C$94,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 570,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$756,524.65. In other news, Senior Officer Linda Lee Mckean sold 26,420 shares of Perpetual Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.59, for a total value of C$41,875.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 990,200 shares in the company, valued at C$1,569,467. Also, Senior Officer Jeff Green sold 71,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.33, for a total value of C$94,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 570,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$756,524.65.

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

