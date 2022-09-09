Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.77-$0.81 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.97 billion-$6.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.13 billion.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of WOOF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.50. 1,332,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,360,303. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.20. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $26.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WOOF shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.10.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $102,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,142 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,955.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at $154,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at $265,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 48.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

