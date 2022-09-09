Peter Anevski Sells 32,000 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) CEO Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $1,331,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,519,754.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 11th, Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $714,880.00.
- On Tuesday, August 9th, Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $666,240.00.
- On Monday, June 27th, Peter Anevski sold 80 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $2,496.80.
Shares of NASDAQ PGNY traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.08. The company had a trading volume of 408,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,243. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $68.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 93.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.52 and its 200-day moving average is $37.87.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Progyny by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,525,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,399,000 after buying an additional 49,779 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 13.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,116,000 after buying an additional 429,385 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 52.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,532,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,548,000 after buying an additional 1,209,053 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,176,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,231,000 after buying an additional 100,958 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 74.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,171,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,080,000 after buying an additional 927,692 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Truist Financial started coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
