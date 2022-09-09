Peter Anevski Sells 32,000 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) CEO Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $1,331,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,519,754.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 11th, Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $714,880.00.

On Tuesday, August 9th, Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $666,240.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Peter Anevski sold 80 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $2,496.80.

Progyny Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.08. The company had a trading volume of 408,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,243. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $68.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 93.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.52 and its 200-day moving average is $37.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progyny

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.51 million. Progyny had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Progyny by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,525,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,399,000 after buying an additional 49,779 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 13.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,116,000 after buying an additional 429,385 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 52.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,532,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,548,000 after buying an additional 1,209,053 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,176,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,231,000 after buying an additional 100,958 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 74.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,171,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,080,000 after buying an additional 927,692 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial started coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Progyny Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Further Reading

