Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) Shares Down 10%

Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 10% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $56.96 and last traded at $56.96. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.29.
Pharma Mar Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.31.
Pharma Mar Company Profile
Pharma Mar, SA, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and commercialization of bio-active principles of marine origin for use in oncology in Spain, Italy, Germany, Ireland, rest of EU, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oncology, Diagnostics, and RNA interference.
