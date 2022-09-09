Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

PLAB has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Photronics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Photronics from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Photronics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics Trading Up 0.8 %

Photronics stock opened at $15.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Photronics has a 12 month low of $12.18 and a 12 month high of $25.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.78. The firm has a market cap of $959.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Photronics had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $219.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Photronics will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,561.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Photronics by 587.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Photronics in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 77.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Photronics during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Photronics during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

About Photronics

(Get Rating)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.