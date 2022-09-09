PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Major Shareholder Buys $64,623.62 in Stock

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 20,386 shares of PHX Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.17 per share, for a total transaction of $64,623.62. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,172,546 shares in the company, valued at $16,396,970.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 6,030 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $18,391.50.

On Monday, August 1st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 2,300 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $7,015.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 1,054 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,814.18.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 12,500 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $38,375.00.

On Friday, June 17th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 15,000 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.41 per share, for a total transaction of $51,150.00.

Shares of PHX stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.31. 120,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,009. PHX Minerals Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $4.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $120.59 million, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PHX Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded PHX Minerals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2021, the company owned perpetual ownership of 251,600 net mineral acres; leased 18,298 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,457 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 277 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

