Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,580 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,460 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in First Republic Bank by 84.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point set a $175.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $223.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.33.

First Republic Bank Stock Up 1.5 %

First Republic Bank stock traded up $2.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,790. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $133.37 and a 52-week high of $222.86. The stock has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.73.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.