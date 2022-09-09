Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Invests $14.96 Million in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 149,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,956,000. American Electric Power accounts for about 5.4% of Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 598,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,738,000 after buying an additional 17,398 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 22,246 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.14. 20,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,104,526. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $105.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.34.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEP. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.71.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.