Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Sells 7,863,200 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 99.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,756 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 7,863,200 shares during the period. DexCom makes up 1.2% of Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 83.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,600,283 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,330,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,632 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,189,245 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,143,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,655 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,374,545 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,275,020,000 after acquiring an additional 844,916 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $410,670,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at $73,711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Price Performance

NASDAQ DXCM traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.12. The stock had a trading volume of 20,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,826. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.89 and a twelve month high of $164.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.63, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.10 and its 200 day moving average is $92.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $696.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.33 million. DexCom had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 11.79%. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total value of $83,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,521,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $239,830. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DXCM. Citigroup lowered their price target on DexCom from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.23.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

