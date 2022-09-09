Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Sells 8,730 Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,730 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ping Identity were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Ping Identity by 229.8% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Ping Identity in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ping Identity during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PING traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,060. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.71. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.85 and a 1 year high of $30.40.

Ping Identity ( NYSE:PING Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.30 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 34.24% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PING has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James downgraded Ping Identity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp cut shares of Ping Identity to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson lowered Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.82.

In related news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $2,787,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 502,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,002,333.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

