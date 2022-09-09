Pika (PIKA) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Pika (PIKA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Pika coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pika has traded down 13% against the dollar. Pika has a total market capitalization of $579,185.89 and approximately $15,684.00 worth of Pika was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $75.37 or 0.00353159 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.88 or 0.00786669 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00015130 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020107 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Pika Profile

Pika’s total supply is 49,805,655,002,287 coins and its circulating supply is 29,729,296,059,205 coins. Pika’s official Twitter account is @pika_token.

Buying and Selling Pika

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pika directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pika should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pika using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

