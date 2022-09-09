Pika (PIKA) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Pika (PIKA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Pika coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pika has traded down 13% against the dollar. Pika has a total market capitalization of $579,185.89 and approximately $15,684.00 worth of Pika was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $75.37 or 0.00353159 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.88 or 0.00786669 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00015130 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020107 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000297 BTC.
Pika Profile
Pika’s total supply is 49,805,655,002,287 coins and its circulating supply is 29,729,296,059,205 coins. Pika’s official Twitter account is @pika_token.
Buying and Selling Pika
Receive News & Updates for Pika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pika and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.