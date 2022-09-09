Pinnbrook Capital Management LP Invests $2.03 Million in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,131 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,000. Norfolk Southern makes up 1.0% of Pinnbrook Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Quaero Capital S.A. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 9,140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 325,097 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $96,784,000 after acquiring an additional 21,450 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 623.7% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,941,000. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $345.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $289.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $248.73. 10,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $58.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $217.00 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.24.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 39.49%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

