Pinnbrook Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 10,554 Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,554 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RRC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,217 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 13,013 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $617,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,493 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 36,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 158.2% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,495 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 21,746 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Range Resources

In other Range Resources news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $50,304.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,936.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,754.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $50,304.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,936.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Range Resources Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE RRC traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.86. 53,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,433,523. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.90. Range Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $37.44.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.91 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 56.92% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 181.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Range Resources from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Range Resources from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank reissued an “assumes” rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Range Resources to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.24.

Range Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

See Also

