Pinnbrook Capital Management LP Takes $1.48 Million Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000. CF Industries makes up about 0.7% of Pinnbrook Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 9,034 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 87,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 22,491 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 795,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,277,000 after purchasing an additional 24,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 4,747.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 164,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,669,000 after purchasing an additional 161,553 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Trading Up 1.6 %

CF Industries stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,245. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.93 and a 200-day moving average of $96.25. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.41. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $44.04 and a one year high of $119.60.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.23 by ($0.04). CF Industries had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 49.10%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 13.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CF Industries news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,572,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,572,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,401.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,484 shares of company stock worth $18,431,301. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

