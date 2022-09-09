Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PHT)

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

Pioneer High Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years.

PHT opened at $7.13 on Friday. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $11.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.48.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 486,055 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,431,000 after buying an additional 53,168 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Pioneer High Income Fund by 35.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 414,879 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after buying an additional 108,556 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Pioneer High Income Fund by 23.9% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 208,137 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 40,215 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 2.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,279 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund by 11.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 77,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period.

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

