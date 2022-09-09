Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PHT)

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.
Pioneer High Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years.
Pioneer High Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
PHT opened at $7.13 on Friday. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $11.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.48.
Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.
