Piper Sandler Boosts Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $34.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on CHWY. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Chewy to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chewy from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $42.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.44.

Chewy Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of CHWY opened at $35.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.52. Chewy has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -254.48 and a beta of 0.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Chewy had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 85.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chewy will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 11,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $475,324.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,421.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 11,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $475,324.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,421.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 25,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $703,391.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,394.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 592,525 shares of company stock valued at $21,341,163 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chewy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chewy by 254.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Chewy by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Chewy by 320.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Featured Articles

