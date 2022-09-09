Pluton Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.47 Million (PLU)

Pluton (PLU) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. Pluton has a total market cap of $14.47 million and $331,014.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pluton coin can now be purchased for $7.81 or 0.00037113 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pluton has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004751 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004750 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00037051 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004228 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000191 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004750 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,033.99 or 0.99916198 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002430 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00037423 BTC.
About Pluton
Pluton (PLU) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on December 28th, 2017. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,000 coins. Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pluton is plutus.it.
Pluton Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pluton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pluton using one of the exchanges listed above.
