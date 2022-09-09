Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $535.95

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 535.95 ($6.48) and traded as low as GBX 430 ($5.20). Polar Capital shares last traded at GBX 442 ($5.34), with a volume of 108,857 shares traded.
Polar Capital Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 482.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 535.04. The stock has a market cap of £449.53 million and a PE ratio of 897.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.
Polar Capital Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a GBX 32 ($0.39) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This is a boost from Polar Capital’s previous dividend of $14.00. This represents a yield of 6.12%. Polar Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.84%.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Polar Capital
