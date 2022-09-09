Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $535.95

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 535.95 ($6.48) and traded as low as GBX 430 ($5.20). Polar Capital shares last traded at GBX 442 ($5.34), with a volume of 108,857 shares traded.

Polar Capital Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 482.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 535.04. The stock has a market cap of £449.53 million and a PE ratio of 897.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Polar Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a GBX 32 ($0.39) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This is a boost from Polar Capital’s previous dividend of $14.00. This represents a yield of 6.12%. Polar Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Polar Capital

In related news, insider Gavin Rochussen sold 44,076 shares of Polar Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 464 ($5.61), for a total value of £204,512.64 ($247,115.32). In other news, insider Gavin Rochussen sold 44,076 shares of Polar Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 464 ($5.61), for a total transaction of £204,512.64 ($247,115.32). Also, insider Anand Aithal purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 512 ($6.19) per share, with a total value of £23,040 ($27,839.54).

