Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Now Covered by Analysts at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set a hold rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Performance

Shares of PSNY opened at $6.72 on Friday. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $16.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

