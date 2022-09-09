Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Now Covered by Analysts at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set a hold rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Performance
Shares of PSNY opened at $6.72 on Friday. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $16.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.36.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK
Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile
Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Polestar Automotive Holding UK (PSNY)
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.