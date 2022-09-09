Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $245.78

Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 245.78 ($2.97) and traded as low as GBX 202 ($2.44). Polymetal International shares last traded at GBX 206 ($2.49), with a volume of 291,982 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.62) price target on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,161.67 ($14.04).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 201.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 245.53. The company has a market cap of £994.61 million and a PE ratio of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.33.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

