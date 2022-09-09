PolySwarm Price Hits $0.0125 (NCT)

PolySwarm (NCT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. Over the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. PolySwarm has a market capitalization of $19.32 million and $715,245.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolySwarm coin can now be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00036758 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004181 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,176.79 or 0.99539975 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00037069 BTC.

PolySwarm Coin Profile

PolySwarm (NCT) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on February 1st, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here. PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io. The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

According to CryptoCompare, “PolySwarm is an Ethereum-based threat intelligence (antivirus) marketplace. PolySwarm provides a real-time threat detection ecosystem involving enterprises, consumers, vendors and geographically-diverse security experts.NCT is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the PolySwarm ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

