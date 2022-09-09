Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Shares Gap Down to $60.07

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $60.07, but opened at $57.40. Precision Drilling shares last traded at $58.65, with a volume of 3,186 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PDS. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.72 and its 200-day moving average is $66.87. The stock has a market cap of $787.40 million, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 2.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Precision Drilling by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Precision Drilling by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after buying an additional 53,370 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Precision Drilling by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 7,599 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth about $566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

