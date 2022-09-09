Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Shares Gap Down to $60.07

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $60.07, but opened at $57.40. Precision Drilling shares last traded at $58.65, with a volume of 3,186 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently issued reports on PDS. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.70.
Precision Drilling Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.72 and its 200-day moving average is $66.87. The stock has a market cap of $787.40 million, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 2.39.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Precision Drilling
About Precision Drilling
Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.
Featured Articles
