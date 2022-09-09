Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.63-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.

Premier Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ PINC traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.83. 344,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,149. Premier has a 1-year low of $34.28 and a 1-year high of $42.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.88 million. Premier had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 11.98%. Premier’s revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Premier will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Premier Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Premier from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Premier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Premier has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Premier

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Premier by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Premier during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Premier during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Premier during the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Premier by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

