Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.63-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.

PINC stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.83. The stock had a trading volume of 344,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,149. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.63. Premier has a 52-week low of $34.28 and a 52-week high of $42.15.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.88 million. Premier had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Premier will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com lowered Premier from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Premier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. 68.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

