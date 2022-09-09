Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Shares Bought by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,561,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,299,627 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $107,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Primo Water by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,467,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,864,000 after buying an additional 153,936 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Primo Water by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,782,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,990,000 after buying an additional 4,170,012 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Primo Water during the fourth quarter worth approximately $478,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Primo Water by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 905,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,968,000 after buying an additional 128,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in Primo Water by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 53,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 14,123 shares during the period. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PRMW shares. StockNews.com downgraded Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Primo Water from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Primo Water from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

PRMW stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Primo Water Co. has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $20.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.47.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $571.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.74 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently -311.08%.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

