Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.39-$2.59 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Primoris Services to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.00.

PRIM opened at $19.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Primoris Services has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Primoris Services by 2.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 51,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 16,899 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 16,237 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 9,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

