Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) Trading 3.6% Higher

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84. 2,638 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 26,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

Separately, Benchmark reduced their target price on Processa Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.03.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PCSA Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Processa Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug products for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, an oral tablet that is in Phase 2B clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative and non-ulcerative necrobiosis lipoidica, a chronic disfiguring condition.

