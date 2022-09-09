Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) Trading 3.6% Higher

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84. 2,638 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 26,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.
Separately, Benchmark reduced their target price on Processa Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.03.
Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug products for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, an oral tablet that is in Phase 2B clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative and non-ulcerative necrobiosis lipoidica, a chronic disfiguring condition.
