Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Holdings Lifted by Kinneret Advisory LLC

Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Prologis makes up 1.5% of Kinneret Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $13,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 9,467 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLD opened at $127.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.39. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.46 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.88.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.20%.

PLD has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $134.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.38.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

