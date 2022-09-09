PROS (NYSE:PRO) Trading 7.3% Higher

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) shot up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.10 and last traded at $20.06. 2,913 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 194,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.70.

Several research analysts recently commented on PRO shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on PROS from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on PROS from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of PROS from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.57.

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. PROS had a negative return on equity of 781.16% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The company had revenue of $68.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. PROS’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PROS by 38.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 30,164 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in PROS by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,321,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,174,035 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,107,000 after buying an additional 15,312 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PROS during the 4th quarter worth $301,000. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

