ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Gap Up to $29.63

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.63, but opened at $30.94. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $31.55, with a volume of 13,808 shares changing hands.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Trading Up 6.9 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UCO. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,689,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 338.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 39,672 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,283,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 519.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 15,149 shares during the period. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 270.1% in the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 15,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 10,970 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Company Profile

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

