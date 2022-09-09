ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL) Stock Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $89.86

ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.86 and traded as low as $84.84. ProShares Ultra Health Care shares last traded at $85.28, with a volume of 4,244 shares traded.

ProShares Ultra Health Care Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.89 and its 200-day moving average is $92.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Health Care

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Health Care in the second quarter worth approximately $910,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Health Care in the second quarter worth approximately $948,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Health Care by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Health Care by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Health Care Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Health Care (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

